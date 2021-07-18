CBSE Results & Documents To Be Uploaded On DigiLocker By July 31, See Steps To Sign Up

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing Board results soon. Class 10th and class 12th results are expected to be out by July 31. Students will be given marks on the basis of alternate assessment criteria announced by CBSE. CBSE will be uploading documents on Digilocker and students will be able to see their documents at their own Digilocker ID. Read this to know more about the uploading process and how to access Digilocker.

What is Digilocker

DigiLocker is a secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing, and verification of documents and certificates. DigiLocker uses Aadhaar to verify the identity of the user and also enable authentic document access. CBSE will soon upload class 10th results there. Digilocker Twitter handle has a tweet that says, "Students, CBSE Results for Class X will soon be available in DigiLocker. Sign up today to access your important documents such as Marksheet, Passing Certificate, migration Certificates, Skill Certificates etc. Download the App now https://digilocker.gov.in/installapp.php

How to create an account

Go to https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f

Enter your name and date of birth mentioned in Aadhaar card

Choose gender, enter your mobile number

Students will be asked to set a 6 digit security PIN, make sure to set a strong PIN

Enter your valid email ID and Aadhaar number

Submit the details and choose or set your username

How to view documents on digilocker

Go to https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f

Enter your mobile number or aadhaar card and enter six digit pin

Click on login, digilocker will be opened

OR enter username and six-digit pin and click on submit

What after class 12th results

As per UGC exam guidelines released recently, the admissions to first-year courses for 2021-22 have to be completed by no later than September 30, 2021. It said that the new academic session will commence by October 1, 2021, after the admission process is complete. The relevant portion of the UGC circular reads: "Higher Education Institutions shall ensure that the admission process for the undergraduate courses/ programmes for the academic session 2021-22 will commence only after CBSE, ICSE, and state board class 12 results are declared. It is expected that all the school boards will declare their results for the class/grade 12 examination by July 31, 2021."