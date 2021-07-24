CBSE Revised Syllabus 2021 Out For Classes 9-12; Get Direct Links For Term-wise Syllabus

CBSE revised syllabus 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education has recently released the revised term-wise syllabus. The syllabus has been released for classes 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th. The revised term-wise syllabus will be applicable for the CBSE Board Exams 2022. Detailed curriculum for all the subjects has been released on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE has notified that it has divided the syllabus for classes 9th to 12th due to the pandemic situation in Country. The syllabus has been divided into two terms. The overall syllabus has also been reduced. 50% of the syllabus would be completed in Term I and the remaining 50% in Term II. CBSE on July 22 issued a letter to all the heads of schools affiliated to CBSE. The subject of the circular reads, "Term wise syllabus for Board Examinations to be held in the academic session 2021-22 for Secondary conduct of the Internal Assessment/Practicum/Project."

The notification reads, "This is in continuation to Board’s circular num regarding Special Scheme of Assessment for Board Examination for Classes X and XII for the Session 2021- 22. The subjects for classes IX to XII are hereby notified vides syllabus for term-end board examinations, guidelines for the conduct of Internal Assessment/Practicum/Project are also enclosed. Schools are requested to share the term wise syllabus and guidelines for the conduct of board examinations and Internal Assessment/Practicum/Project available on http://www.cbseacademic.nic.in with all their teachers and students.

Students and parents are advised to also connect with their teachers in case of doubt. All should note that sample papers for the revised curriculum are scheduled to be released in due course of time. Term I exams will be conducted in November-December and Term II in March – April. As per the recent guidelines, MCQs will be included in the CBSE term-I examinations.