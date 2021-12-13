CBSE Row: Delhi Parents Association Chief Demands Probe Over 'misogynistic' Exam Content

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) is facing an uproar for its alleged misogynistic set of question papers that was prepared for Class X English exams on December 11. Soon after the paper got public, it drew severe criticism from parents and women in general and the matter even reached Parliament on Monday, December 13. Irked by the content of the question paper, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to CBSE while the Delhi Parents Association President Aprajita Gautam has demanded an inquiry into the matter.

What is the CBSE controversy?

It all started with a passage in the English language question paper where the "emancipation of women" was credited as the reason for the destruction of parents' authority over children. The passage also showed women pursuing their careers in a bad light and emphasised that men no longer have authority. Many education experts have termed the reading passage 'retrograde', 'misogynistic' and 'anti-women' and the DCW has called the writer of the passage 'a woman hater'.

CBSE comes in its defence

In order to contain the outrage, Dr. Usha Ram, a member of the Governing Board of CBSE, was reported justifying CBSE's actions as she claimed that it is the moderators who set the paper and not the organisation. "CBSE paper has so many errors on it. CBSE should not be blamed as moderators set the paper. The controversial passage has now been removed. People will be given full marks. There are an ample number of mistakes," she said.

Activists, Delhi Parents Association demand actions

Strongly condemning the derogatory remarks about women in Indian society, women activist Brinda Adige expressed her anger over the message that CBSE is conveying, adding that this would severely dent the idea of 'Beti Padhao'. "People coming from different countries to study, what message will this give? This is not only stereotyping but what about Beti Padhao? Violence against women is increasing with each day," Adige said.

On the other hand, the President of Delhi Parents Association Aprajita Gautam stated that the said passage demeans women as parents and that the matter should be enquired. "The particular passage by CBSE demeans the women as a parent. This is not acceptable as it is tarnishing the image of a working woman. CBSE has not done this for the first time, there have been controversial chapters in the last few months. There should be an enquiry of the matter. Most of the parents have worries about the wrong thoughts being introduced to the young minds," she said.

Earlier in Parliament today, December 13, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also demanded a review of the matter and demanded an apology from CBSE to all women. Terming the passage "misogynistic", she stated that it reflected extremely poorly on the education system and violates all norms of a progressive and empowered society.

Image: Facebook/@Aprajitagautam/PTI