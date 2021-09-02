CBSE Sample Papers Released For Term-1 Exams For Classes 10, 12; Check Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the CBSE sample papers for term -1 exams for class 10th and 12th students. The CBSE term 1 sample papers are based on the new scheme of the CBSE board exams 2022. The CBSE term 1 exam will be held in the months of November- December, 2021.

Students who will appear for the CBSE board exams 2022 and are preparing for their term-1 exam can check and download the sample papers on the official website of CBSE- cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE has uploaded separate links and PDFs to the sample papers of all the main subjects for classes 10 and 12.

CBSE Board Exams 2022

This year, CBSE has decided to cut the syllabus in two equal terms. This has been done in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE will conduct two exams for term-1 and term 2 this year. The term 1 exam will have multiple choice type questions that will be objective in nature. The questions will be based on the 50% reduced syllabus of CBSE. The exam would be conducted in either offline or online modes, depending up on the situations then. The questions papers would be shared by the CBSE Board.

The marks obtained by the students in the CBSE Board Term 1 Examination would also be used for the final CBSE Board Result 2022 – depending on the 4 scenarios laid out by the board. The Sample papers for the Term I – MCQ based papers have now been released for CBSE Class 10 and 12. The marking scheme or answer keys for the sample question papers is also available on the official website.

Click here to read official notice.