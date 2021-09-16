CBSE Set To Launch Two-year 'Reading Mission' On September 20 To Improve Reading Literacy

On Monday, September 20, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to launch the 'CBSE Reading Mission 2021-23' to improve reading literacy, as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 agenda. More than 25,000 linked schools will receive high-quality reading materials in Hindi and English. The reading content will be appropriate for students from grades 1 to 8. According to a CBSE release, the Reading Mission 2021-23 would not only encourage students to read books but also help in improving their critical reading comprehension proficiency. According to the release, the CBSE would supply quality reading materials for students in Classes 1 to 8 and also provide Hindi and English instructors to more than 25,000 schools. Besides, the board also intends to provide some student enrichment activities focused on language development, which will help pupils improve their reading skills.

To initiate this effort, CBSE has teamed together with Pratham Books' Story Weaver and the Central Square Foundation. The mission will be launched on Monday, September 20 at 3 pm by CBSE Chairman Manoj Ahuja. A teacher webinar on creating a reading culture in schools will also be part of the event. Eminent educationists, including Joseph Emanuel, Director Academics, Ms Rukmini Banerji, CEO of Pratham Education Foundation, Mr R Sriram, Chairperson of Pratham Books, Mr Anustup Nayak of Central Square Foundation, Prof Shailaja Menon of Azim Premji University and Mr Vishal Talreja, Co-Founder of Dream a Dream, will also grace the occasion, stated the official release.

CBSE to expand the 'CBSE Reading Challenge'

According to the board, "Schools and teachers will have access to a repository of high-quality English and Hindi children's storybooks and additional resources for Classes I to VIII, in accordance with NEP 2020 requirements. In addition, the CBSE will expand the CBSE Reading Challenge (English and Hindi), which is currently held for students in grades VIII-X, to include kids in grades VI-VII." For students in Classes 11 and 12, CBSE recently added a new subject, applied mathematics, to its curriculum. In the CBSE board examination, the new subject is worth 80% for theory and 20% for practicals. On September 10, the NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission launched the 'Space Challenge' for school kids across India in partnership with ISRO and CBSE.

Image: Shutterstock/PTI/Representative Image