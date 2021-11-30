CBSE Social Science (SST) Paper Had Errors, COVID SOP Wasn't Followed, Claim Many Students

The first major paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th term-1 exam was conducted today. The exam began with social studies (SST) paper. The exam concluded at 1 pm. Around 16 lakh candidates were registered to appear for the CBSE term-1 exam for major papers. The students were given 20 minutes' time to read the question paper.

CBSE class 10th SST paper analysis

.As per the feedback shared by some teachers, the SST question paper was balanced. The questions were not tough. Most of the questions were based on NCERT books.

Errors in CBSE term-1 SST exam papers

While many students took to Twitter to share that one question had the same options. The question was about the state, centre, and concurrent lists where students had to match the options between Columns 1 and 2. The choice of answers in Option A and C were the same which led to confusion among students.

Sub:- Social studies

Question no. 40

Option A and C both were given same and answer key says its option C and i have done A, so we need u to check this question again

Question paper code :- 032/1/4

this question's answer should be option B. If reason was the assertion and assertion was the reason then correct answer will be option A. But fir the given question the correct answer is option B.

'COVID guidelines were not followed', claim CBSE examinees

Many students complained on Twitter that their schools did not follow the COVID-19 guidelines properly. A student on Twitter said that the temperature of students was also not checked while entering. No one maintained social distancing as well. Another student backed his statement on Twitter.

today was my first exam and there was no social distancing when paper got over and everyone were pushing each other... even temperature was not checked when we entered the school ... everyone were pushing each other...

Same in our school.. no temperature check,no sanitization the question paper was given 40 min late(but they gave us extra time) while incharges were on round they didn't even hv mask..social distancing was only followed in the class, no SOP was followed

CBSE Term-1 Exam 2022

For the first time, CBSE has divided the exam into two parts- major papers and minor papers. The CBSE term-1 exam for class 10th and 12th for minor papers has already been conducted. The exams for minor papers began on November 16. The CBSE class 10th exams for major papers began today, November 30, and will conclude on December 11. CBSE class 12th exams for major papers will begin tomorrow, December 1, and will continue till December 22. The exams will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Students will get 20 minutes' time to read the question paper properly. The duration of each paper will be 90 minutes.

