CBSE Social Science (SST) Paper Had Errors, COVID SOP Wasn't Followed, Claim Many Students

CBSE term-1 exam for major subjects began today, Nov 30 with SST paper. Students on Twitter complained errors in Social science question paper. Check analysis.

CBSE

The first major paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th term-1 exam was conducted today. The exam began with social studies (SST) paper. The exam concluded at 1 pm. Around 16 lakh candidates were registered to appear for the CBSE term-1 exam for major papers. The students were given 20 minutes' time to read the question paper.

CBSE class 10th SST paper analysis

.As per the feedback shared by some teachers, the SST question paper was balanced. The questions were not tough. Most of the questions were based on NCERT books. 

Errors in CBSE term-1 SST exam papers

While many students took to Twitter to share that one question had the same options. The question was about the state, centre, and concurrent lists where students had to match the options between Columns 1 and 2. The choice of answers in Option A and C were the same which led to confusion among students.  

'COVID guidelines were not followed', claim CBSE examinees

Many students complained on Twitter that their schools did not follow the COVID-19 guidelines properly. A student on Twitter said that the temperature of students was also not checked while entering. No one maintained social distancing as well. Another student backed his statement on Twitter. 

CBSE Term-1 Exam 2022

For the first time, CBSE has divided the exam into two parts- major papers and minor papers. The CBSE term-1 exam for class 10th and 12th for minor papers has already been conducted. The exams for minor papers began on November 16. The CBSE class 10th exams for major papers began today, November 30, and will conclude on December 11. CBSE class 12th exams for major papers will begin tomorrow, December 1, and will continue till December 22. The exams will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Students will get 20 minutes' time to read the question paper properly. The duration of each paper will be 90 minutes.

