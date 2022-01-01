CBSE Students To Participate In 100-days Reading Campaign Launched By Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be launching the 100-days reading campaign on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The reading campaign has been named as 'Padhe Bharat campaign'. It aims to help students in improving their creativity, critical thinking, vocabulary and their ability to express both verbally and in writing. The campaign has been designed to focus on students studying in classes between Balvatika and Class 8. The campaign is scheduled to be continued for fourteen weeks. One activity per week per group has been designed to enhance the joy of reading. Here is all you need to know about the campaign.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, "Reading books is a healthy habit and a wonderful way to develop cognitive, language, and social skills. Inspired by PM @narendramodi’s call to citizens to read books regularly, I am committed to cultivate a lifetime habit of book reading. #PadheBharat."

Minister added another tweet in same thread which reads, "I am sharing the names of the 5 books that I have picked to begin reading. I encourage everyone, especially my young friends to adopt the habit of reading books. Also, do share with me what you are reading and what I should read next. #PadheBharat."

Ministry of Education's statement

Ministry of Education said, “Children studying in Balvatika to grade VIII will be part of this campaign. The reading campaign will be organised for 100 days (14 weeks) starting from 1st January 2022 to 10th April 2022.” The statement further added, "The reading campaign aims to have the participation of all stakeholders at national and state level including children, teachers, parents, community, educational administrators etc."

Inviting schools to participate in the Padhe Bharat Campaign, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a statement issued on Friday, December 31 said, “Reading is an essential skill that prepares the child for making a better sense of the world around, and develops their socio-emotional abilities, cognitive and communication skills.”

