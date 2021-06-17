CBSE Class 12 Result Evaluation Criteria Submitted In Supreme Court, Results By July 31

In a major announcement regarding the CBSE board exams 2021, Attorney General K. K. Venugopal on Thursday told Supreme Court that the declaration of results would be by July 31. The petitions were filed by Supreme Court advocates Mamta Sharma and Anubha Sahai. Anubha Sahai sought directions for the cancellation of the Physical exams for Class XII of State Boards, HSC and NIOS. In addition, she has also sought a constitution of a committee that will decide on the assessment. Meanwhile, CBSE and ICSE were earlier granted two weeks time to decide the objective criteria for an alternate mode of assessment for Class 12 students.

Attorney General KK Venugopal explains CBSE policy

The CBSE on June 4 had constituted a 12-member committee to decide 'well-defined' objective criteria for the evaluation of class 12 students. Highlighting the CBSE's policy AG KK Venugopal asserted that the policy was designed with a committee of experts. According to Venugopal, the CBSE has therefore taken into consideration three classes - 10, 11 and 12. He added that 10th being a board exam has different subjects as compared with 11th and 12th.

CBSE class 12 evaluation criteria

As for 11th, marks are similar and are averaged out after taking into consideration the units and the term exams along with any other additional exam including the final. He further added that practical exams will be for 100 per cent therefore 30 questions each for Class 10th and 11th are taken as weightage, for class 12th, 40% will be taken as weightage.

"Then we come to class 11, this is 70%. Same thing will happen with maximum being 24. For 10, it will be 80. For class 12, 40% will be taken. In case of Class 12th, the maximum will be 32. Class 12th is an important exam. The Practical is 100, and the total, if you take 32 and 24, will come to 56," the AG stated

CBSE submitted before Supreme Court its evaluation criteria for awarding grades/marks for Class XII exams.



For class X & XI, marks in best of 3 from 5 papers in term exams will be considered. For Class XII, marks obtained in unit, term & practicals will be taken into account. pic.twitter.com/gowYPc7zEm — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021

The AG also added that the internal performance of the school will be taken on an average to ensure standardisation, and the historical performance of Schools will be taken as a reference. "The subject-wise marks assessed by the school for 2020-2021 should be within a range of plus/minus 5 marks obtained by the students in the school in the subject in the reference year." AG said

However, students who fail to meet the criteria will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" or Compartment Category. The students who are not satisfied will be allowed to appear again, but the examinations will be conducted by the Board as and when the COVID-19 situation improves.

The Attorney General added that the resulting committee will comprise of two of the most senior-most teachers. In addition, an expert will be invited if necessary.

The Supreme Court gave prima facie approval to the assessment scheme, but asked the board to incorporate a dispute resolution mechanism for students aggrieved by it. The court will pass final orders on Monday.