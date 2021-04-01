CBSE Syllabus 2021: Deleted Portions Restored In 2021-22 Curriculum For Classes 9 To 12

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has restored the deleted portions of the class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th syllabus for the session 2021-22. CBSE has released the curriculum for students of class 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th for the 2021-22 sessions. CBSE had last year reduced the syllabus for students between class 9 and 12, by 30%, due to hardships faced by the students and teachers in the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the reduced syllabus was only effective for the current 2020-21 session. Students who will appear in the board exams for sessions 2021-22 onwards will not have the reduced syllabus.

Students must visit the official website of CBSE - cbseacademic.nic.in. The board has uploaded the curriculum and syllabus for students between class 9th and 12th. Alternatively, click on the direct links given below to download the CBSE Curriculum 2021-22.

"The Board annually provides curriculum for classes IX to XII for a given academic year containing academic content, syllabus for examinations with learning outcomes, pedagogical practices, and assessment guidelines. 2. CBSE has advised schools to adopt learning outcomes prescribed by NCERT annexed with the curriculum of each subject for classes IX-X to implement Competency Based Questions. The learning outcomes are long-term outcomes of a school system that are expected to accomplish through the entire educational process. 3. The Board has also provided Teachers Energized Resources which delineate learning outcomes by restating them into more precise and measurable learning objectives teachers need to use in their routine teaching in classrooms. Teachers are required to write down their own learning objectives in line with learning outcomes of NCERT to meet the requirement of their unique class," the official notice reads.

CBSE will begin the class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 on May 4. The students appearing in this board exam do not have to worry as they will be tested based on the reduced syllabus only. However, the upcoming board examinees must note the new curriculum and syllabus for the session 2021-22. See direct links of the syllabus of all the main papers here.

CBSE Curriculum 2021-22

CBSE class 9th and 10th curriculum

CBSE Class 11th and 12th curriculum