CBSE Term 1 Board Exam: 'Fill OMR Sheets In Block Letters,' Board Clears Confusion

CBSE OMR Sheet Guidelines: The Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting the Term 1 Board Exam for Classes 10 and 12. The Board has issued an important notice informing the school authorities to ensure that students appearing in the examination must fill the OMR Sheets in block letters. The Board took this decision to avoid confusion between small letters, said the Board in a communique released on Monday. CBSE has also asked all school Principals to convey the OMR Sheet Guidelines to the teachers who are going for invigilation duty and to the students appearing in the examination.

"It has been observed that during evaluation, sometimes evaluators are not able to clearly differentiate between small letters. This is taking more time in the evaluation of OMR," the CBSE has told school heads. "It is therefore directed that the examinations to be conducted from December 7 to till the end, in the OMR options will be marked by the candidates in capital A, B, C, and D as per the correct response," it has been added in the official statement.

This is for the first time CBSE is conducting the examination in OMR Sheets. The Board has also asked center superintendents to strictly ensure that this decision is followed by all the students appearing for the Term 1 Board examination. Assistant superintendents, invigilators, and teachers have also been directed to ensure that all the students are filling out the OMR sheet in the correct required format. For more information visit the official website of CBSE.

Earlier, CBSE Board had announced that from this term the board will consider the feedback and observations given by the subject experts on the answer keys while preparing the term 1 board exam results, and all the students have also been instructed to fill the OMR sheets. The Board released an important notification, informing all the CBSE affiliated schools under the board to share their observations about the question paper or answer key. According to the notification issued by CBSE, "Although every possible care is taken by the Board, there may still be a possibility of some ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys." However, the Board has a well-settled system to address such issues. Therefore, it is understood that the evaluators may check or evaluate the OMRs according to the answer keys provided to them. "

