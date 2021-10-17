CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: Dates For Class 10, 12 Releasing Tomorrow; Check 7 Important Points

CBSE Term 1 Exam Schedule 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to release the date sheet for the Term 1 examination on October 18. The board has scheduled the examination for classes 10 and 12 in November and December respectively. Students will be able to download the CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet 2021 by visiting the official website - cbse.gov.in.

According to CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, after the first term examination, the results will be declared by the respective schools, and no students will be placed in the compartment, repeat, or pass categories in the first term exam. The Central Board of Secondary Education provides a total of 75 subjects in class 10 and 114 subjects in class 12, which varies according to state and school. Check out seven key points about the CBSE Term 1 Board Exam.

CBSE Term 1 Exam: Important Points

CBSE first term examination will be held in an MCQ pattern in pen and paper mode.

in pen and paper mode. The duration of the examination will be 90 minutes consisting of 50% theory. The passing marks will be 35.

consisting of 50% theory. The passing marks will be 35. The Term 1 examination would begin at 11:30 am and end at 1:00 pm. Students will get an additional 20 minutes to read the question paper.

This year, the subjects are dived into two categories, i.e., major and minor. Examination for the minor subjects would begin from November 15 and the major subjects would begin from November 24, 2021.

The marks of the term 1 exam would be considered, depending on the COVID-19 situation during the term 2 exams.

The CBSE will distribute roll numbers to class 10 and 12 students one week before the examination.

After the declaration of the term 1 exam, no student is going to pass or fail, but it will simply show them their performance in the examination.

Image: Shutterstock