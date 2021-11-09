CBSE Term 1 Exam Admit Card 2022 Out, Here's How To Download

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the term 1 exam 2022. Candidates who have to appear for the exam can download their admit cards online. The CBSE admit card is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE term-1 exams 2022 for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin on November 17 and 16, respectively. The CBSE exams for major subjects will begin on November 30 and conclude on December 30. Candidates must check their roll numbers on their admit cards.

CBSE Term-1 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in

Go to the main website tab

Scroll down to e-pareeksha tab

A new page will open

Click on the CBSE term 1 exam admit card login link

Log in using the user ID and password

Your CBSE Term 1 admit card 2022 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct Link to download CBSE term 1 admit card 2022

In a recent move, CBSE will also allow the students to request and apply for change of exam centre cities and countries. Students not residing in the same city where their school is located can make the requests through the school to change the exam centre city before November 10.

CBSE term 1 exam pattern

The question papers in term 1 exams will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and would cover 50 per cent of the rationalised CBSE syllabus. The duration of minor papers will be as mentioned on the date sheets available on the website.

CBSE had earlier said that there are nearly 26,000 schools affiliated to the board in India and 26 countries abroad. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the board said, it will make efforts “to fix examination centres in such a manner that neither students nor schools are having any problem”.