CBSE Term 1 Exams 2022: Students Can Request To Change City Of Exam; Check CBSE Notice

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the exam date sheet for Class 10, 12 for the CBSE term 1 exam 2022, which is available on the official website of CBSE. In an official statement issued today, October 20, CBSE has announced that students who are not in the city of their schools and are residing somewhere else will be able to request their schools to change the city of the exam. At an appropriate time, CBSE will inform them to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre. Schools will follow the instructions given by CBSE. The examination center of many schools will be changed, considering the absence of the students in their respective cities. The CBSE term 1 exam 2022 is scheduled to start on November 20 for class 10 students, and the class 12 exam will be held on December 1, 2021.

"It has come to the notice of the Board that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and are residing somewhere else. In view of the above, at an appropriate time, CBSE will form the students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre. Schools will follow the instruction given by CBSE to forward the request to CBSE in an online system," the statement reads.

The Board has also asked students to remain in touch with the website as all the updates regarding the examination will be updated on the CBSE website. The date sheet for class 10, 12 terms 1 was announced on October 18, 2021. Check the CBSE term 1 exam 2022 dates sheets below.

CBSE Term 1 Exam schedule 2022: CBSE Board exams 2022 Class 10 Date Sheet

CBSE Board exams 2022 Class 12 Date Sheet

CBSE term 1 exam schedule 2022: Important points

This year, the Board has made a number of changes to the examination schedule. In this academic session, the practical exam will be held before the term exam is over.

The result will be announced after the second-term examination. The Board has divided the session into two parts, each consisting of 50% of the syllabus in each semester.

Students of classes 9 and 10 will take three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio and practical work, and speaking and listening activities will be held in their respective schools.

This year, classes 11 and 12 will have internal assessments that will include unit tests at the end of every topic, practicals, exploratory activities, and projects.

Image: Shutterstock