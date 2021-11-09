CBSE Term-1 Exams 2022 To Begin On Nov 16: Admit Cards To Be Released Today

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE term-1 exams 2022 for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin on November 17 and 16, respectively. The CBSE exams for major subjects will begin on November 30 and conclude on December 30. The CBSE class 10th board term-1 exams 2022 for minor subjects will be held between November 17 and 22. The CBSE class 12th exams (minor papers) will be held between November 16 and 22. For the board examinations of classes X and XII CBSE of the 2021-22 term CBSE has decided to divide it into two separate terms, the result of which would be accumulated to tally the final grade for the students.

CBSE Admit Card to be released today

Ahead of the exam, the education board will release admit cards for the CBSE Term 1 Exams 2022 today. The admit cards for the Term 1 Exams will be uploaded on 'School's Portal' on the official site. Once released, students who have registered for CBSE board exams 2022 can get them from their respective schools. Along with the release of the admit cards, the board is also expected to give more clarity on self-centres and exam centres today. Students can check for more information on the board's official website, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE term 1 exam admit card 2022

CBSE would be uploading the admit cards of all registered students on 'School's Portal' on their official website. Schools have been instructed by the board to download the admit cards and issue them to each of the students personally. The CBSE Admit Card will contain exam day instructions to be read by students. Students must ensure that the details including name, roll number, exam centre, school name etc. are present and correct in the admit card issued.

CBSE term 1 exam roll numbers and detailed guidelines of all functionaries relating to the exams will be uploaded on the official website today. CBSE had earlier released a sample OMR sheet with instructions for the students to get used to the process. The CBSE Term 1 Exams 2022 would be conducted offline at 26000 affiliated schools in India and 26 countries Abroad, with strict adherence to COVID 19 guidelines.

Image: Shutterstock