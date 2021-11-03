CBSE Term-1 Exams 2022 To Begin This Month; Expert Guide On How To Prepare For The Exams

CBSE term-1 exams 2022 will begin in a few weeks. The CBSE exams for major subjects will begin on November 30 and conclude on December 30. The CBSE class 10th board term-1 exams 2022 for minor subjects will be held between November 17 and 22. The CBSE class 12th exams (minor papers) will be held between November 16 and 22. For the board examinations of classes X and XII CBSE of the 2021-22 term CBSE has decided to divide it into two separate terms, the result of which would be accumulated to tally the final grade for the students. Vishal Prajapati, content editor of Digitaljugglars has shared some tips on how to prepare for the CBSE board exams 2022 in the remaining time.

How to prepare for CBSE Board Exams 2022?

Focus on Details- While studying, students should try and remember details, no matter how innocuous they seem. This includes dates of events, names of people, places, and things, names and symbols of elements and compounds, etc. If there is a specific detail present in the book, there is a very good chance that it will be cycled into a question.

Clear Theoretical Understanding- Just because the exams wouldn't have long-form questions doesn't mean theory can be ignored. In order to test the theory, the questions would often offer thought experiments to be analyzed through certain theoretical lenses. Instead of simplifying the process, it becomes more complicated as the student is often made to identify the theory before they are able to think through the answer.

Awareness of Differences- MCQ's thrives on exploiting minute differences in spellings, dates, and terminology. It is a way to confuse examinees but is nonetheless widely used as a strategy for making questions more complicated. The way to bypass this is to make notations of similar-sounding terms and names and make detailed timelines of dates and corresponding events to avoid mistakes.

Practice- There is honestly no other strategy that works as well as this. While constant practice doesn't assure success, it builds muscle memory in terms of the question formats. That is the reason the act of solving past years' question papers is given such importance. Students of this year face a problem in that respect because they are in an unprecedented situation. Thus, it is up to them and their teachers to be prepared for the exams with intense practice through the new format of questioning.

Here's wishing all the X and XII students of the 2021-22 session best of luck for their exams!

(Disclaimer: The article has been written by Vishal Prajapati, content editor of Digitaljugglars. Views expressed here are personal.)