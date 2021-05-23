CBSE To Go Ahead With Class 12 Exams; Experts Weigh In On Education Ministry's Move

Key-meeting with CBSE officials, State chief ministers, and education ministers across the country over the resumption of CBSE class 12 board exams remained inconclusive on Sunday as Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank invited 'detailed suggestions' from States on the issue of conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the central government to vaccinate students and teachers in order to conduct the examination, others expressed concern about the safety of students when the second wave of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc. Now, the question arises if the government decides to conduct the examination what could be the guidelines and how the CBSE Class 12 Board exam will look like in the pandemic era.

A fresh panel of education experts on Sunday expressed their opinions on what would be the best way forward for the class 12th exam should be.

Reduce the number of subjects for Class 12 board exams

Talking to Republic TV, Pervin Malhotra, Director, Career Guidance India stated that board exams of India should be low-staked as various universities hold their own exams to select students including Delhi University and various law universities. Pervin also outlined that if the government decides that holding Class 12 board exams is important then they should consider reducing the number of subjects.

"Traditionally, Class 12 board exam results have been a very significant arsenal in the entire admission and career scenario but over the years one has seen its importance dwindled. Even the NEP 2020 said that board exams are needed to be low-staked meaning education to higher education and professional courses are not going to be solely pegged on marks that you got in CBSE or state boards. But if you must have CBSE class 12 board exams, if people are comfortable then reduce the number of subjects for e.g. if you are going to Engineering all you need is Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. No need to test English or Physical Education," said Pervin Malhotra, Director, Career Guidance India.

Students should be prepared as if tomorrow is Class 12 board exams

Dr. Priti Ojha, Principal, Delhi International School Dwarka opined that Class 12 board exams should not be exempted as students after Class 12 go to another world of admissions. On the COVID threat, Dr. Priti Ojha stated that the government has in their minds about the safety of students and they will surely come up with something that will be totally safe for students to give their exams.

"I feel that board exams cannot be exempted, the situation is children after their 12th progression and assessment go to another world of admissions. The entire year, students and parents knew about the progression of the learning is happening and assessment would take place. Yes, anxiety is there but there should be butterfly anxiety or controllable anxiety. This is not the end of the exam. The government is looking especially forecasting on their health because if children come together for a regular number of days to appear in examination and we are not ready for the vaccines yet. So if, the children and parents want safety the decision from the assessment body has to be taken into consideration which will come very soon. Preparation at the moment has to be a kind that board exams are to be taken tomorrow."

What students have to say about the Class 12 board examination?

With uncertainty looming over class 12 board exams, students are in a lot of confusion says Aman Singh, Class 12 student. "There is a lot of confusion right now, everyone is freaking out as we don't know what to do. We need a direction, we are trying to stay positive but it is hard," said Aman. Another class 12 student Udita Jain said that the CBSE should tell the students a confirmed date about the examination and seeing the pandemic situation they should at least say that till what time CBSE class 12 board exams will be conducted in order to prepare for it.