CBSE To Host 'Young Warrior NXT Programme' In Collaboration With UNICEF; All Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting an orientation session for principals, vice-principals and senior teachers. For the initiative, the CBSE will be collaborating with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), YuWaah and Udhyam Learning Foundation. The ‘Young Warrior NXT Programme' is scheduled to be conducted on December 27 for a duration of one hour from 11 am to 12 noon.

As per the statement released by the Board, the link for participating in the orientation shall be e-mailed to the participants one day prior to the orientation on the e-mail ID provided at the time of registration.

Collaboration has been done with an aim to empower 10 million young students. The young students will be of age group of 14-24 years. As an extension of the #YoungWarriorNXT movement, around 100 schools will be selected to run an in-class ‘Life Skills Training Initiative’ for Class 9 and 11 students between January-February 2022, for four weeks. Applicants who will participate will be receiving participation certificates by UNICEF and CBSE.

Check Important Details Here

All concerned will have to register by Saturday, December 25, 2021

Candidates will not be charged with any participation fee for attending this online orientation

For any queries or feedback, the principals may e-mail: rpsingh.cbse@cbseshiksha.in or radmenon@unicef.org

CBSE Term 1 exam ends, here's how results will be prepared & distributed

The Central Board of Secondary Education term one board exams are over now. With the exam being over, candidates are waiting for the results. Many questions are being raised by candidates -- most frequently asked amongst them is "Will the students get the marksheet?". This question is being raised by many candidates as from the academic year 2021-2022, CBSE has shifted to the two-term board-exam pattern. This year CBSE followed a different pattern among which candidates had to take the CBSE Major exam and minor exam. The results of the CBSE Classes 10, 12 Term 1 exams 2022 are expected to be declared in the first week of January 2022. However, the board has not announced any particular dates for the declaration of results. Notably, the schools were earlier informed that the CBSE Classes 10, 12 term 1 results will be released soon after the completion of exams.