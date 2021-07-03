CBSE To Launch 'Innovation Ambassador Program' With Aim To Promote Mentoring Qualities

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will launch the Innovation Ambassador programme for CBSE teachers. The programme has collaborated with CBSE, AICTE and the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education.

On July 16 the online training programme will start. Innovation Ambassador programme has collaborated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education. The Programme aims to develop the mentoring skills of the teachers to encourage students for an innovative idea for the future generation.

All the schools can register for the programme by visiting https://mic.gov.in/sia/index.php

The last date of registration is 10 July 2021. Every school has to selected 5 teachers who can participate in this programme. Through this programme, CBSE aims to train 50,000 teachers, 2 or 3 teachers per school of all the affiliated schools.

Innovation Ambassador Programme has 4 modules – design thinking and innovation, idea generation and ideal hand-holding, intellectual property rights, product/prototype development.

''The first batch of the first module of the first Programme, viz. Design Thinking & Innovation will start from 20th July 2021,” an official statement said.

The trained teachers, or ‘Innovation Ambassadors’, will help in creating the culture of innovation in their schools, mentor other teachers, students, and provide support to other schools as resource persons, the CBSE said.