CBSE To Open Portal For The Moderation Of Marks Of Classes XI & XII On July 16

CBSE that is the Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to open the tabulation portal for the moderation of Class 9th and 11th marks from July 16. As per the Board, the portal will be opened on July 16 and will be closed on July 22, 2021. In these seven days, schools will have to moderate the scores that have been uploaded as per the reference year data bank. CBSE affiliated schools can do so by visiting the official website cbse.gov.in.

Important Dates

The online tabulation portal will open on- 16th July 2021

Portal will be closed on- 22nd July 2021

CBSE results will be declared on- 31st July 2021

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Moderation policy

CBSE noticed that some schools were not uploading class-XI marks in the absence of reference year and also with a premonition that the moderation of class XI marks will be done by CBSE. The official circular dated 28th June 2021 reads, "It is clarified that moderation in both classes XI and XII will be done by schools only and not by CBSE. Further, there is no requirement of reference year for the moderation of class-XI marks. The Result committee will decide moderation on the hypothesis developed by them based on the learning outcome of students and other related issues.

Notice further reads, "Hence all schools are directed to upload class- XI marks as per schedule. No extension in the last date for uploading class XI results will be allowed. CBSE has to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court regarding the declaration of result of class XII by 31st July 2021. Schools will be allowed to moderate marks of both Class XI and XII after uploading data on website."

Before opening the portal for moderation, CBSE through circular asked schools to 'relook' at the marks that they have awarded to their students. Since Board was not satisfied with the marks, it reopened the portal for schools to submit marks again by 17th July 2021. CBSE will be releasing the result online on its official websites that are cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.