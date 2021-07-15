CBSE To Open Portal For The Moderation Of Marks Of Classes XI & XII On July 16

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
CBSE that is the Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to open the tabulation portal for the moderation of Class 9th and 11th marks from July 16. As per the Board, the portal will be opened on July 16 and will be closed on July 22, 2021. In these seven days, schools will have to moderate the scores that have been uploaded as per the reference year data bank. CBSE affiliated schools can do so by visiting the official website cbse.gov.in.
CBSE noticed that some schools were not uploading class-XI marks in the absence of reference year and also with a premonition that the moderation of class XI marks will be done by CBSE. The official circular dated 28th June 2021 reads, "It is clarified that moderation in both classes XI and XII will be done by schools only and not by CBSE. Further, there is no requirement of reference year for the moderation of class-XI marks. The Result committee will decide moderation on the hypothesis developed by them based on the learning outcome of students and other related issues.
Notice further reads, "Hence all schools are directed to upload class- XI marks as per schedule. No extension in the last date for uploading class XI results will be allowed. CBSE has to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court regarding the declaration of result of class XII by 31st July 2021. Schools will be allowed to moderate marks of both Class XI and XII after uploading data on website."
Before opening the portal for moderation, CBSE through circular asked schools to 'relook' at the marks that they have awarded to their students. Since Board was not satisfied with the marks, it reopened the portal for schools to submit marks again by 17th July 2021. CBSE will be releasing the result online on its official websites that are cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
CBSE has sent circular to Principal or Head of Institution Schools affiliated with CBSE. The subject reads 'completing data of Class X- 2021 examination'. The letter reads, "you are aware that the key objective of the Tabulation Policy of Class-X was to understand the principles of valuation namely reliability, fairness, and validity during the process of evaluation. To take care of the variation in the school-level evaluation process, standardized the scores across schools through a process of moderation of marks. This was necessary for the interest of fairness and to ensure that the marks allotted are comparable and there is no adverse impact or undue gain for any student because of the methodology and the processes of evaluation used by an individual school."