CBSE Uses BlockChain Technology To Store Board Exam Results Temper Proof, See Details

CBSE is using the blockchain technology to keep exam board results as well as documents temper proof. Blockchain technology ensures that academic documents are recorded in a secure and tamper proof manner. The CBSE academic block chain documents can be accessed online in a trusted and verifiable manner. In its first move, CBSE has uploaded the digitally signed certificates of class 10 and 12 for years 2019-2021.

"Upon issuance of new certificates by CBSE, the digitally signed certificates will be sent to the Blockchain-based system creating an additional secure link," a senior official of the CBSE said.

As per media reports at present, the certificate chain is managed by NIC at its data centres. This network is established with nodes at Bengaluru, Pune, and Jaipur. CBSE officials said that the Academic (BlockChain) Documents address the challenges regarding the verification of documents produced by the candidates.

How is CBSE using blockchain technology?

CBSE ABCD which is Academic Block Chain Documents has been established using BlockChain Technology. The purpose was to record the certificates in a linked chain structure. The result certificates are kept in a distributed manner at different locations involving multiple stakeholders, protecting them against any attempt of tampering.

CBSE had earlier developed its own digital academic repository called ‘Parinam Manjusha’ in 2016. This repository has been integrated with NEGD’s (National e-Governance Division) Digital Locker platform. At present, the result data of Classes 10 and 12 examinees of eighteen (18) years i.e. 2004 to 2021 is available online for downloading of digital academic documents by students and verification by employers and higher education institutions.

Who can avail benefits?

It can be used by educational institutes in order to verify documents at the time of admission. It can also be used for higher studies and companies for job offers. Online counselling can also be done by integrating their systems with plug-in interfaces. It can also be used by banks and financial institutions for sanctioning educational loans and merit-based scholarships based on the qualifications of the applicants. The important feature is that one can verify the authenticity of the certificates even after several years of issuance.