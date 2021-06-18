CBSE Writes To Schools, Informs It's Developing IT Platform To Calculate Class XII Results

CBSE Board on Friday informed all the affiliated schools about an IT System set up for calculation of the results of Class XII. It mentioned that a help desk would be created to assist the schools in preparation for the results of Class X and Class XII from the coming week.

In a letter to all the heads of the Institutions, CBSE informed that based on the ‘Policy for Tabulation of Marks for Class-XII Board Examination 2021’ issued on June 17, the board has decided to assist the result committees at the schools with evaluation and preparation of the result. It further stated that an IT System has been set up to help the concerned schools sponsoring students of Class- XII with the calculation of the results. Speaking about the benefit of the IT system, CBSE Board stated that with the assistance of the curated IT System the whole evaluation process will become easy, hassle-free, and less time-consuming. The board further informed that the IT System will also pre-populate marks for the Class X students who passed from CBSE and will try to include other boards’ class X result data.

CBSE Board also forwarded sets of guidelines to the schools which are needed to be followed as per the evaluation guidelines. The Board noted:-

Schools are needed to provide Class X theory marks for the students who have passed Class X from other boards; Schools will be required to keep the marks ready in soft form.

Schools are required to keep the Class XI final theory marks of the students ready in soft form.

Schools are required to keep the Class XII final theory marks based on Unit Test, Mid Term, and Pre-Board ready in soft form as well.

Portal will be set up to provide updated information about the Class X roll number, board, and year with the view to ensure correct data on 21.06.2021. The schools will be required to do corrections in the information if required.

Other modules of the software will also be provided by the IT system.

The schools are allowed to form a result committee for which the policy may be read and carefully implemented.

Frequently asked questions and some examples of marks calculation will also be provided in the system to help understand the functioning of the policy.

A webinar will be held for discussing the guidelines, the timing for the same will be announced shortly.

SC approves CBSE and CISCE evaluation formula

The Supreme Court on Thursday approved the assessment schemes of the CISCE and the CBSE, which has adopted the 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks for students based on results of classes 10, 11, and 12 respectively. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) informed that it would consider the performance of students for the last six classes, unlike CBSE which is taking note of performance in class 10, 11, and 12 exams, in finalizing the final board results. Both the boards said they would declare the class 12 results on or before July 31. Attorney General K K Venugopal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and senior advocate J K Das, who were representing the Centre, the CBSE, and the CISCE respectively, agreed to the suggestions of the bench on incorporating disputes redressal mechanism, dates of results, and tentative date-sheet for optional class 12 exams in the schemes.

Image Source- PTI/@CBSEIndia29-Twitter