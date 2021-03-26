CCRAS Admit Card 2021 Released For LDC And UDC Exams; Find Out How To Download Admit Card

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCSRAS) has released the admit card and self-declaration form of written exam for the posts of LDC and UDC. Students who have applied for this post can download their admit card from the admission-delhi.nielit.gov.in website. Read on to know the details on how to download CCRAS admit card 2021.

LDC Admit Card Download

Here are the specific steps you will need to follow to download the CCRAS LDC admit card and the CCRAS UDC admit card.

First, visit the official website admission-delhi.nielit.gov.in.

Click on the option that says ‘ Download Admit Card along with Self Declaration for the written examination to be held on April 11, 2021, for the post of LDC & UDC in CCRAS (Advt. No: 2-4/2018)’

A new browser tab will open where you will need to enter your Application No and Date of Birth.

Once you click enter you will get the option to 'Download Admit Card'.

Click on download CCRAS LDC Admit Card.

UDC Admit Card Download

The first few steps to download the CCRAS UDC admit card will be similar to LDC admit card download.

When is the LDC and UDC Exam?

The CCRAS LDC and UDC exam will be conducted on April 11. The LDC exam will be conducted in two shifts; from 9:30 am to 11 am and 2nd shift from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm. The UDC exam will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm. The CCRAS is an autonomous body of the Ministry of AYUSH. The CCRAS has invited applications for recruitment of 66 Group C posts. 14 of the posts are reserved for UDC and the remaining 52 for LDC posts. Stay tuned for more updates on UDC, LDC and more upcoming government entrance exams.

Image Source: CCRAS Official Website