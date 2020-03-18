CCS University Exam Postponed Due To The Coronavirus Scare? Check Latest Update

With the sharp rise in the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in India, the country has got into a shutdown mode. Numerous schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have either cancelled or postponed their exams. The latest to join the list after Uttar Pradesh and Savitribai Phule Pune University is Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Meerut. This step is taken by the authority after the state and Central governments have ordered to postpone or cancel all exams until April 2.

CCS University exams postponed till April 2, 2020

Hence the Chaudhary Charan Singh University, CCSU has postponed all examination which was scheduled between March 18 to April 2, 2020. They also released a clear notice about CCS exams being postponed. As per the notice, the new dates for the CCS University exams will be updated by April 1, 2020, on its official website https://www.ccsuniversity.ac.in. Take a look at the notice:

Source: CCSU Official website

The CCSU exams are postponed as a precautionary measure to safeguard the health hazards attached to the Coronavuirus outbreak. Not just students but teachers and other staff too have been asked to stay indoors until the current situation comes under control. Every day, the number of cases in India is rapidly increasing and is a major cause of concern for the government. Take a look at a tweet shared by CM of Uttar Pradesh State, Yogi Adityanath.

Along with CCS University, the other affiliated colleges of Meerut, like Gautam Buddh Nagar, Saharanpur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, etc will also remain shut until April 22020. This means irrespective of your course, be it Undergradution or Postgrdaution, no classes will be commenced.

Furthermore, hostels are also asked to be vacated by the State Government. Rigorous sanitization of the entire campus is being done at a regular interval, as a preventive measure to avert the infection. In the past few days, various other Universities in India have been closed and have postponed or cancelled all sorts of examination until April or further notice. To name a few:

Maharashtra Unversity

Uttar Pradesh Unversity

Allahabad University

SPPU Pune University

