CCSU Admit Card 2021: Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets For UG/PG Courses Now

Choudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut has recently released the admit card for the UG and PG courses exams that are scheduled in February and March this year. The last date for registration for the CCU UG & PG Annual / Semester Exam is already over, and now the candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of CCU. Read on to see the steps needed for downloading CCU UG & PG exam admit cards.

Steps for CCSU admit card 2021 download

Visit the official website at ccsuweb.in

Visit the "Students section" and click on the examination link mentioned there.

Click on the link which would then direct you to a page, where the candidate's form number and name have to be entered.

Click on Submit, after filling in the details.

CCSU Admit Card 2021 will then be displayed on the screen.

Take the print out for this admit card.

Click here to download the admit card.

Note: Candidates who have lost their application form number, and initiate the request to know their form number at the same portal itself. Clicking on the link would direct you to a different tab. Candidates can choose the name of the college affiliated with the CCSU University, Meerut, they also need to choose the course that they have registered for, and write their name on the portal. This would enable them to access their application form number.

Candidates can also check the examination schedule, various exam forms, as well as various admission and registration forms at the portal. Click here.

In other news, UP B.Ed. 2021's online registration has begun for new admissions. Candidates can register themselves at the official website at lkouniv.ac.in till March 15, 2021. This year, Lucknow University will conduct the admission process in the online mode itself. However, the admission exam will be conducted in offline mode. Lucknow University will conduct the UP Joint education exam for Bachelor's in Education for the second consecutive year now. This exam would be held on May 19, 2021.

