CCSU Admit Card 2021: Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets For UG/PG Courses Now

Choudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut has recently released the admit card for the UG and PG courses exams that are scheduled in February and March this year. The last date for registration for the CCU UG & PG Annual / Semester Exam is already over, and now the candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of CCU. Read on to see the steps needed for downloading CCU UG & PG exam admit cards.
In other news, UP B.Ed. 2021's online registration has begun for new admissions. Candidates can register themselves at the official website at lkouniv.ac.in till March 15, 2021. This year, Lucknow University will conduct the admission process in the online mode itself. However, the admission exam will be conducted in offline mode. Lucknow University will conduct the UP Joint education exam for Bachelor's in Education for the second consecutive year now. This exam would be held on May 19, 2021.
