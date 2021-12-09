CDAC Noida Recruitment 2021: Apply For 261 Posts; Check Vacancy Details

CDAC Noida Recruitment 2021: The Centre for the Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Noida is recruiting candidates for 261 positions on a contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website where the application forms are available on cdac.in. The last date to submit the application forms is December 22, 2021.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 261 posts will be filled in the organization. The vacancy for the posts includes Project Manager, Senior Project Engineer, and Senior Project Engineer. Check key details below.

CDAC Noida Recruitment 2021: Check Vacancy details

Name of the post Number of vacancies Project Manager 11 Posts Senior Project Engineer 29 Posts Project Engineer 221 Posts

CDAC Noida: Offical Notice

According to the official website, "All the above posts are purely on contract basis on consolidated emolument, initially for a period of three years or co-terminus with the project, whichever is earlier." However, the term of the contract may be considered for extension for a further period of another three years, but no more than two years at a time, based on the performance of the incumbent and the requirements of the project. However, C-DAC, Noida reserves the right to terminate the contract even during the contract period or extended contract period without assigning any reason after giving 45 days prior notice, or salary in lieu thereof, "CDAC has informed candidates.

