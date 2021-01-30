CDAC Recruitment 2021 For Mumbai Region Begins On Cdac.in, Last Date To Apply February 15

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mumbai has invited applications for recruitment to fill the post of Project Engineer and Project Technician on Contract Basis. All the interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode cdac.in. The last date to submit your application is on or before 15 February 2021. Read on to know more details about the CDAC Recruitment 2021.

Details about the CDAC Mumbai Recruitment 2021

According to CDAC official website, there are a total of 100 posts vacant for the recruitment drive. There are 80 posts for Project Engineer and 20 for Project Technician. The salary range for the two posts is mentioned below.

Project Engineer - Rs. 31000-Rs. 36158 & Rs.39051-Rs 45549

Project Technician - Rs 14580

Eligibility criteria for CDAC Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Project Engineer - 1st class B. E. / B. Tech. / MCA/ or equivalent degree in relevant discipline OR 1st class M. Sc. Computer Science / IT or MCS with at least 1 years post qualification experience is must.

Project Technician - 1st Class Graduate in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications

Experience required for CDAC vacancy

Project Engineer:

For B. E. / B. Tech. / MCA – minimum 3 years to 5 years of post-qualification relevant work experience to the job description.

For M. Sc. Computer Science / IT or MCS - minimum 4 years to 5 years of post-qualification relevant work experience to the job description.

Project Technician:

1st Class Graduate in Computer Science/IT/Computer with minimum 1 year of post-qualification relevant work experience to the job description.

Selection Criteria

The age limit for the two posts is 37 years for Project Engineer and 30 years for Project Technician. The CDAC notification also mentions that the selection of the candidates will be done through the interview which will be conducted online. The interview schedule will commence within a week of publishing of newspaper advertisement. Candidates are required to keep checking CDAC website as well as personal email IDs for interview schedule.

How to apply for CDAC vacancy?

Visit cdac.in.

Head to Careers option in the menu and click on current openings.

You will find an activated link that says, "C-DAC, Mumbai invites application for the post of Project Engineers and Project Technicians on contract basis on consolidated pay (Advertisement No. CDACM/Consal/1/2021 )"

The link will direct you to a new page, wherein all the details about the recruitment and qualifications will be mentioned. You will also see and option to apply for the post.

Before filling the application form, Candidates should read General Terms and Conditions carefully.

Candidates should have a valid email id and mobile no. which should remain valid & active till the completion of the selection process. Also, candidates applying for multiple posts should submit separate applications for each post. No hard copy/printed applications should be sent to C-DAC. In addition to this candidates working in Government/PSUs/Govt. Autonomous bodies should send application through an email in advance and print of the application form, duly filled, and signed, should be forwarded through proper channel to Manager (HRD), C-DAC, Mumbai.