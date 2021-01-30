CDAC Recruitment 2021 For Mumbai Region Begins On Cdac.in, Last Date To Apply February 15

Quick links:
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mumbai has invited applications for recruitment to fill the post of Project Engineer and Project Technician on Contract Basis. All the interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode cdac.in. The last date to submit your application is on or before 15 February 2021. Read on to know more details about the CDAC Recruitment 2021.
Read | IAF Airmen Result 2020 of group X and Y out at airmenselection.cdac.in
According to CDAC official website, there are a total of 100 posts vacant for the recruitment drive. There are 80 posts for Project Engineer and 20 for Project Technician. The salary range for the two posts is mentioned below.
Read | Why can't UPSC aspirants who missed last attempt be given another chance, SC asks Centre
Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam schedule to be announced on February 2
Read | LSAT exam 2021: Law School Admission Test Postponed to avoid clash with CBSE Board exams
The age limit for the two posts is 37 years for Project Engineer and 30 years for Project Technician. The CDAC notification also mentions that the selection of the candidates will be done through the interview which will be conducted online. The interview schedule will commence within a week of publishing of newspaper advertisement. Candidates are required to keep checking CDAC website as well as personal email IDs for interview schedule.
Candidates should have a valid email id and mobile no. which should remain valid & active till the completion of the selection process. Also, candidates applying for multiple posts should submit separate applications for each post. No hard copy/printed applications should be sent to C-DAC. In addition to this candidates working in Government/PSUs/Govt. Autonomous bodies should send application through an email in advance and print of the application form, duly filled, and signed, should be forwarded through proper channel to Manager (HRD), C-DAC, Mumbai.