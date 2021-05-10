CDS Eligibility Criteria 2021: Know The Age Limit, Nationality, Educational Qualification

The Combined Defence Exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission of India twice every year. Students who want to join the defense forces of India can give this exam if they are not joining through direct entry. When an aspirant qualifies the written exam, they are eligible for the SSB round. Here are details about the eligibility

Important dates for CDS II 2021

Online Registration Starts: 04th August 2021

UPSC CDS - (II) 2021 registration closes: 24th August 2021

CDS exam date: 14th November 2021

CDS syllabus

CDS exam has three parts: English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics.

CDS Eligibility Criteria 2021: Nationality

A candidate must fall under one of the categories mentioned below to sit for the CDS exam:

A Citizen of India,

A subject of Bhutan,

A subject of Nepal,

A Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India,

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

CDS age Limit & Marital Status of the Candidates

Male Candidates can appear for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy. Female Candidates can apply for Officers’ Training Academy.

For IMA candidates must be 19-24 years of age.

For INA candidates must be 19-22 years of age.

For AFA, candidates between 19-23 years can apply.

For Officer’s Training Academy both male and female candidates must be between 19-25 years of age.

CDS Eligibility Criteria 2020: Educational Qualification

For I.M.A. and OTA, candidates need to have a degree from a university or an equivalent degree from an institution that is recognized by the Central/State Government.

For INA, candidates will need a degree in Engineering from a recognized University/institution.

In order to apply for Air Force Academy, applicants need a degree of a recognized university with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2. A Bachelor’s degree in Engineering is also accepted.

