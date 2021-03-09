CEED 2021 Result Declared At Ceed.iitb.ac.in, Check Direct Link & Steps To Download Here

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has released the CEED 2021 result. The result has been declared on the official website of the Common Entrance Exam for Design CEED 2021 at ceed.iitb.ac.in. The candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about their results ever since the examination was conducted. The wait is now finally over as the CEED 2021 result has been declared. Those candidates who had appeared in the CEED 2021 examination can now go to the above-mentioned website and do the CEED result download. For all the people who are curious to know about the CEED 2021 result, here is everything you need to know about it.

CEED 2021 result declared

CEED is a qualifying examination for the admissions in Master of Design and PhD in Design courses. The CEED 2021 score will be valid till March 2022. The CEED 2021 examination was conducted on January 17, 2021, from 9 AM to 12 PM. The examination is conducted in two parts, Part A and Part B. Part A is a Computer Based Test whereas Part B evaluates drawing, creativity, communication skills, and problem identification skills. A weightage of 25% is given to Part A examination and 75% weightage is given to Part B. The IIT Bombay had released the final answer key for Part A on January 31, 2021. The scorecard of the CEED result is given only to those candidates who have qualified in the examination. A candidate can do the CEED 2021 result download by using their registered email ID and password. Here is a look at the CEED cut off for various categories according to the official notification.

CEED cut off

Open – 27.30

OBC-NCL/EWS – 24.57

SC/ST – 13.65

PwD – 13.65

How to download CEED Result 2021?

Go to the official website of the Common Entrance Exam for Design CEED 2021 at ceed.iitb.ac.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘CEED 2021 Results Released’ section and click on the ‘Candidate portal’ link.

You will be redirected to a new page. Click on login.

Enter the required credentials like the registered email ID and password and login

Your CEED 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the Common Entrance Exam for Design CEED 2021 at ceed.iitb.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the CEED 2021.

Image Credits: Shutterstock