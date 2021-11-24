Last Updated:

Central Bank Recruitment For 115 Specialist Officer Posts Begins, Here's How To Apply

Central Bank of India is inviting applications for 115 Specialist Officer posts. The recruitment details and steps to apply have been mentioned below.

Central Bank

Central Bank SO recruitment: Central Bank of India is inviting applications for the post of specialist officer in various streams. Through this Central Bank specialist officer recruitment, 115 vacancies will be filled for post categories such as Economist, Income Tax Officer, Information Technology, Financial Analyst, Law Officer, Risk Manager etc. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details below. They will have to visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in and get themselves registered by December 17, 2021. Since the deadline to apply is December 17, candidates are advised to apply before the due date to avoid last-minute confusion.

Official notification reads, "The number of vacancies/reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the Bank. Candidates belonging to reserved categories are free to apply against vacancies announced for Unreserved/General category provided they meet the eligibility criteria laid down for General Category candidates."

Central Bank Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

  • Opening date for online registration (Tentative) - November 23, 2021
  • The deadline to close online registration (Tentative) - December 17, 2021
  • Hall tickets will be released for test will be released on January 11, 2022 (Tentative)
  • Date of Online Examination (Tentative) - January 22, 2022

"The online Test is proposed to be held on 22.01.2022 at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur & Patna Centers. The allocated Centre/Venue for the Examination will be intimated through Call Letter," reads the recruitment notice

Selection Procedure and application fee

Selection will be through an online written test and personal interview. The official notification reads, "Merely satisfying the eligibility norms does not entitle a candidate to be called for Test or Interview. Application fee to be remitted by the applicants along with the Application for Recruitment is as under (GST @ 18% extra will be charged on application fee). For Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe candidates, the application fee is Rs.175/-+GST. For candidates falling in all other categories, the application fee is Rs. 850/-+GST.

Here's how to apply online

  • Candidates are first required to go to the Bank's website and click the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the online application form
  • To register candidates will have to enter their basic information in the online application form. Candidates should note down the provisional registration number and password that will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. To be noted that the provisional registration number and password will also be sent in the specified e-mail id & mobile numbers.
  • Candidates are required to upload their photograph and signature as per the specifications. The official notice reads, "Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained."

The notice further reads, "Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. No change is permitted after clicking on “FINAL SUBMIT” Button. Visually Impaired candidates are responsible for carefully verifying/ getting the details filled in, in the online application form properly verified and ensuring that the same are correct prior to submission as no change is possible after submission."

