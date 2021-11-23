Central Coalfields Limited To Recruit For 539 Apprentice Posts, Check Vacancy Details Here

Quick links:
CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2021: Central Coalfields Limited through its latest recruitment drive is inviting applications for Apprenticeship. Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected for 539 posts. Candidates who are interested in applying for electrician, fitter, Copa, machinist, and other posts can check the recruitment details below. Candidates can also visit the official website apprenticeshipindia.org for being updated about the recruitment drive.
CCL vacancies have been announced on November 20, 2021. Official recruitment notification reads that the deadline to apply for vacancies is December 5, 2021. Candidates are advised to go through the CCL Recruitment 2021 notification before applying for Apprentice posts. The important dates and step-by-step guide for registration can be checked here.
Candidates who will be selected will be placed at Ranchi, Jharkhand. The official notification reads that the applications are invited for one year of practical training under Apprentice Act-1961 amended 2017 in different trades. The vacancy details can be checked here.
|Name of post
|Vacancy Details
|Electrician
|190
|Mechanic repair and maintenance of vehicle
|50
|Fitter
|150
|COPA
|20
|Machinist
|10
|Turner
|10
|Electronics Mechanics
|10
|Plumber
|7
The selected candidates will be given Rs. 7,000 per month as salary. To be noted that Central Coalfield Limited will accept applications through online mode only. Candidates should be ready with scanned copies of the documents mentioned above before applying. The selection will be done on the basis of merit. Candidates should keep an eye on their registered email ID and official website to be updated about the recruitment drive.