Central Coalfields Limited To Recruit For 539 Apprentice Posts, Check Vacancy Details Here

CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2021: Central Coalfields Limited through its latest recruitment drive is inviting applications for Apprenticeship. Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected for 539 posts. Candidates who are interested in applying for electrician, fitter, Copa, machinist, and other posts can check the recruitment details below. Candidates can also visit the official website apprenticeshipindia.org for being updated about the recruitment drive.

CCL vacancies have been announced on November 20, 2021. Official recruitment notification reads that the deadline to apply for vacancies is December 5, 2021. Candidates are advised to go through the CCL Recruitment 2021 notification before applying for Apprentice posts. The important dates and step-by-step guide for registration can be checked here.

CCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Check Important Dates Here

Application has been released on November 20, 2021

The application portal was activated on November 21, 2021

The deadline to submit the same is December 5, 2021

The exam date has not been announced yet.

Candidates who will be selected will be placed at Ranchi, Jharkhand. The official notification reads that the applications are invited for one year of practical training under Apprentice Act-1961 amended 2017 in different trades. The vacancy details can be checked here.

CCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Name of post Vacancy Details Electrician 190 Mechanic repair and maintenance of vehicle 50 Fitter 150 COPA 20 Machinist 10 Turner 10 Electronics Mechanics 10 Plumber 7

CCL Apprentice Vacancy: Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

Candidates should have passed the matric exam to be eligible to apply for all the posts except for the Sirdar post. For Sirdar post, the minimum eligibility is that candidates should have passed the intermediate exams

Candidates should also have an ITI certificate in a relevant field

The minimum required age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 30 years

Salary details

The selected candidates will be given Rs. 7,000 per month as salary. To be noted that Central Coalfield Limited will accept applications through online mode only. Candidates should be ready with scanned copies of the documents mentioned above before applying. The selection will be done on the basis of merit. Candidates should keep an eye on their registered email ID and official website to be updated about the recruitment drive.