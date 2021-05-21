Central Railways Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 5 Posts Of Contract Medical Practitioners

Central Railways has recently invited applications as part of its Central Railways recruitment 2021. The recruitment drive is to fill up the posts of Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP). The Central Railways vacancy was notified on the official website of the railway at cr.indianrailways.gov.in. All the interested candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and apply for the advertised posts. Read on to know about the details of Central Railways recruitment 2021.

Central Railways recruitment 2021

A total of 5 posts of Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP) are on offer in this recruitment drive. The applications of the posts are to be done in online mode on the official website. The Central Railways recruitment notification mentioned, “Walk-in-interviews/Online video call interviews will be held to engage CMPs from open market on full-time contract basis who fulfils the eligibility criteria specified below for a period from the date of their joining or till 30.06.2021.” Candidates can send in their application for the Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP) posts on this office mail id i.e. admnpersonnelpa@gmail.com along with scanned copies of the documents/certificates up to 31.05.2021 till 18.00 hours. Eligible candidates will be interviewed by the nominated committee through online mode through Whatsapp on weekly basis or as per the urgency/requirement.

Central Railways vacancy

For open market candidates, a remuneration of ₹75,000 will be given per month once selected. The age limit for the open market candidates is up to 53 years of age as of the date of notification. Relaxation for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen is 5 years and for OBC it is 3 years. The candidate must have a degree in medical i.e. MBBS (Recognized by MCI included in the first or second schedule or part eleven of the third schedule (other than the licentiate qualifications to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.) holders of educational Qualification in part II of the third schedule should also fulfil the condition stipulated in section 13 (3) of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.)

See the Central Railways recruitment notification HERE

They should also have satisfactorily completed the compulsory rotating internship. The candidates will be selected purely on a temporal basis. More details about the eligibility and the posts are mentioned in the Central Railways recruitment notification. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Central Railways recruitment to know about all the latest news and updates related to the vacancies.

Image: Shutterstock