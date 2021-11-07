Central Silk Board Recruitment: Apply For Trainer, Training Assistant Posts; Check Details

The Central Silk Board (CSB) has invited applications from aspirants for posts of Trainers and Training Assistants on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by sending the application form to the official maid address of the CSB via email: training.csb@nic.in/rond.csb@nic.in. The last date to apply for CSB Recruitment 2021 is November 2021.

According to the official notice issued by the CSB, the "Applications are invited from the eligible candidates to attend a walk-in-interview for posts of Trainers and Training Assistants on contractual basis under the “Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector” known as Samarth implemented in Varanasi Cluster (Varanasi & adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh) for the period of one year or completion of allocated training target, whichever is earlier,”. The interview will be conducted in Varanasi in the last week of November 2021. The date and venue will be intimated through email/telephone call and will be published on the website csb.gov.in," said the Board.

Central Silk Board Recruitment 2021: Age Limit | Job Location | Application Fee

The age limit for the candidates is a maximum of 35 years.

Selected candidates will be posted at training centres located in Varanasi, Azamgarh, Sonbhadra, and other adjacent districts to Varanasi.

Candidates are not required to pay any application fees at the time of filling the application form.

Steps to Apply for CSB Trainer, Training Assistant Jobs 2021

STEP 1: To apply for CSB Recruitment 2021, candidates must visit the official website - csb.gov.in.

STEP 2: Now, check for the CSB Recruitment or Careers option available on the homepage to apply.

STEP 3: Open the notification for Trainer and Training Assistant Jobs and check your eligibility.

STEP 4: Check the last date carefully before starting the application form.

STEP 5: Now, without making any mistakes, fill out the application form.

STEP 6: Pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the application form to training.csb@nic.in/rond.csb@nic.in by the deadline (17-Nov-2021).

Image: Unsplash