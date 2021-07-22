Central University Ladakh To 'address Regional Imbalances In Higher Education': I&B Min

Central University in Ladakh: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday announced that Union Cabinet on July 22 has approved the establishment of a Central University in the UT of Ladakh. Union Minister further informed that University will be built at a cost of Rs. 750 crore. "This will address regional imbalances in higher education level and promote overall growth and development of the union territory," I&B Minister said. He further added that a central university will address regional imbalances in higher education level and will also stimulate intellectual current within Union Territory.

University to promote the overall growth of UT: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also announced the decision on his Twitter handle. He took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving his approval. He tweeted, "Welcome PM Shri @narendramodi’s approval for establishing a central university in Ladakh. This will remove regional imbalances in higher education in line with the NEP and open new opportunities for the youth." Education Minister further tweeted, "Being built with a cost of ₹750 crore, the central university in Ladakh will help ignite the intellectual prowess of the local youth, facilitate the creation of a knowledge-based society and promote overall growth and development of Ladakh, Leh & Kargil regions. #CabinetDecision"

Integrated Multi-purpose Infrastructure Development Corporation

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approved the establishment of an Integrated Multi-purpose Infrastructure Development Corporation for the UT of Ladakh. Along with this, in another major decision, the Cabinet also approved the creation of one post of Managing Director. It will be created for the corporation on the pay scale of Rs.1,44,200- Rs.2,18,200 level. As per Press Information Bureau, "the authorized share capital of the Corporation will be Rs.25 crore and recurring expenditure will be around Rs. 2.42 crore per year". To be noted that before this, no such similar organization has been formed within the newly formed UT of Ladakh.

University to generate employment

This approval will definitely lead to employment generation because the corporation will undertake developmental activities. The Corporation will have to work for industry, tourism, transport, and marketing of local products and handicrafts. Corporation's aim is also to work as the main construction agency for infrastructure development in the UT. It is expected to ensure socio-economic development of the entire region and population of the Union Territory and thus helping in achieving PM Modi's goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.