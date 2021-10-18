Central University Of Rajasthan Recruitment Drive 2021: Apply For Various Faculty Posts

The Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ) is recruiting candidates for various posts as faculty members across different colleges in Rajasthan. The application link is available on the official website of the CURAJ where interested and eligible candidates can present their candidature - curaj.ac.in/faculty-recruitments. Candidates must take note that the last date to apply for Central University of Rajasthan Recruitment 2021 is October 31, 2021, and no application after this date will be accepted.

Aspirants must check the eligibility criteria before applying for the vacancies. The educational qualifications and eligibility criteria are different for various posts. It is recommended that candidates follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here to apply for the Central University of Rajasthan Recruitment. CLICK HERE.

CURAJ Recruitment: Vacancy details

Post Number of vacancies Professor- Hindi 01 Professor-Education 02 Associate Professor-Atmospheric Science 01 Associate Professor-Computer Science 01 Associate-Professor Environmental Science 01 Associate Professor-Education 01 Associate Professor- Education 01

Central University of Rajasthan Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the post of professor must hold a PH. D degree in the relevant field and should possess published work of high quality, research papers, and a minimum of 10 research papers published in peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals, with a total research score of 120 as per UGC Regulations, 2018, Appendix II, Table-2 .

. Candidates must have teaching experience of a minimum of 10 years. He/she must have been in the post of Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor, and/or have research experience in the relevant field at a university or national level institution, along with proof of having successfully guided a Ph.D. candidate.

An outstanding professional having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant field from a recognised university can also apply.

Image: Unsplash