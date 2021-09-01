Centre Asks State Governments To Continue Assessing COVID Situation As Schools Reopen

Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar has hailed most of the states in the country for reopening schools and educational institutes with COVID-19 related guidelines in place. On Wednesday, speaking to ANI, Sarkar said that the education ministry is observing the COVID-19 situation and monitoring the spread of infection in children ahead of the fear of COVID third wave. He also warned the states with rising cases to overlook and analyse the situation in the state before taking any relevant decision.

"I hope the states which have a higher number of COVID-19 cases will analyse the situation properly and take the required decisions in future," Subhash Sarkar told the news agency.

Subhas Sarkar hopes children will return to school in good numbers

Many states have decided to resume physical classes with COVID-19 related restrictions in place. Since the vaccination rates among adults have picked up, the spread of the infection has reduced in many places. Further, with the onset of vaccination for children, it is expected that schools might function with lesser COVID-induced precautionary measures.

As COVID-19 cases significantly reduced in India, several states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, National Capital-Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh, reopened doors to schools. Most schools have reopened with 50 per cent occupancy on alternate days. Considering this, Subhas Sarkar hopes that the inoculation will lead to state governments further lifting the COVID-induced limitations, allowing more children to enter their classes. "I hope students and parents will welcome the reopening of schools," the minister was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Sarkar further informed that he sent a list of 13 advisories to all the states and Union Territories since May last year, which West Bengal has not followed yet. He added, "I hope West Bengal also comes forward and thinks about following those advisories soon."

WB govt should apologise for stampede at COVID vaccination centre: Sarkar

The minister also addressed the incident of stampede reported at a vaccination centre in Jalpaiguri. He said, "The West Bengal government should apologise for the incident that happened at the vaccination centre in Jalpaiguri district. The central government is providing COVID vaccines free of charge in enough quantity."

At least 25 people were hurt on Tuesday when a large group of beneficiaries gathered at a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Jalpaiguri, resulting in a stampede. The injured were taken to the hospital.

