Centre Urges Postponement Of All Offline Exams In May Due To COVID; Online Exams May Go On

As the country continues to grapple under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Ministry of Education on Monday urged all centrally funded institutions to postpone all offline exams scheduled in May. The online examinations, etc may however continue, the Ministry said.

“In the context of the existing situation, I urge all the heads of Centrally Funded Institutions to postpone the offline examinations scheduled in the month of May 2021. The online examinations may however continue,” wrote Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource and Development, Amit Khare, in a letter to all Vice-Chancellors.

Several Exams, including Board Exams already postponed, NEET-PG most recent

The announcement comes hours after the Central government decided to postpone NEET-PG exams in light of the Coronavirus crisis. Several national-level entrance exams have been postponed in recent months while many state board exams have been either cancelled or deferred to prevent the further spread of infection.

Presently, the country is reeling under the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections resulting in immense pressure on the healthcare system and a record number of deaths. Infections in India have crossed 3 lakh per day, leaving hospitals unbearably full and supplies critically low. There is a deadly combination of increasing cases and decreasing resources in the country, leading to a higher number of fatalities. Even though states have been imposing curbs to break the chain of transmission, India continues to record more than 3 lakh COVID-19 fresh cases every 24 hours.

On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry recorded 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases, which took that total tally to 1,99,25,604. In last 24 hours, as many as, 3,417 scummed to the COVID-19 infection, taking the death toll to 2,18,959. A total of 16,29,3003 people recovered from the virus on Sunday.

According to the ministry, there are 34,13,642 active COVID-19 cases currently in India. The vaccination mark has reached 15,71,98,207. On May 1, India started the new phase of vaccination where people above the age of 18 started getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. A total of 3,00,732 were discharged the previous day.