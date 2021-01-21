CG Police Admit Card: Admit Card For The Exam Released On Cgpolice.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Police released the admit card for Constable DEF PET Examination on its official website. The CG Police admit card was released on Thursday, January 21, 2021. All the eligible candidates can now head on to the official website cgpolice.gov.in, to download their admit card. Read on to know more details about the Chhattisgarh police vacancy.

CG Police Admit card

According to its official website, the CG Police recruitment is scheduled to be held from January 28, 2021 till February 15, 2021. The exam will be conducted across various centres in the state. The Police recrutiemtn will help fill 2259 constable posts in the state.

How to download the CG Police admit card?

Visit the official website, cgpolice.gov.in

On the website, candidates will be able to see an activated link that reads “CG Police admit card.”

Upon clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a new page, where they will be asked to key in their credentials.

Upon clicking submit the admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download the CG Police admit card.

CG Police DEF Constable

Physical test

Male: Height: 167.5 cm, Chest: 152.4 cm

Female: Height: 81-85 cm

Both male and female candidates will have to participate in Long Jump according to the official website, aside from the 800m race. Male candidates will be required to jump 13 feet high in three opportunities while female candidates are expected to do the same. For the 800 meter race, male candidates need to finish it within 2 minutes and 40 seconds, while female candidates must finish in 3 minutes and 30 seconds.

Shot Put (Gola Phenk): Male candidates need to cover the distance of 19ft with the shells weighing 7.260 kg on three occasions. Female candidates must cover 15ft of distance with shell weight of 4kg in three occasions.

CG Police Salary

A report on the Chhattisgarh police official website reveals that the salary of Sub Inspector after the 2021 Recruitment will be ₹18,000-35,400/-. The Salary will be dispensed every month. All the posts will have a separate salary structure.Candidates must notet that the list of the selected candidates for PET round has been uploaded at cgpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download CG Police DEF Constable 2017-18 PET Select List through the official website.