CG Police Admit Card: Admit Card For The Exam Released On Cgpolice.gov.in

Quick links:
Chhattisgarh Police released the admit card for Constable DEF PET Examination on its official website. The CG Police admit card was released on Thursday, January 21, 2021. All the eligible candidates can now head on to the official website cgpolice.gov.in, to download their admit card. Read on to know more details about the Chhattisgarh police vacancy.
Read | NEET PG 2021 exam dates are out now! NEET PG exam slated for April 18
According to its official website, the CG Police recruitment is scheduled to be held from January 28, 2021 till February 15, 2021. The exam will be conducted across various centres in the state. The Police recrutiemtn will help fill 2259 constable posts in the state.
Read | SSC CHSL result 2019 for Tier 1 exam is expected to be released today
Read | ICAI 2021: Exam centre changed in UP's Allahabad for Jan-Feb CA exams; See details
Read | BSEB 10th admit card 2021 is released now at the official Bihar Exam board; See details
A report on the Chhattisgarh police official website reveals that the salary of Sub Inspector after the 2021 Recruitment will be ₹18,000-35,400/-. The Salary will be dispensed every month. All the posts will have a separate salary structure.Candidates must notet that the list of the selected candidates for PET round has been uploaded at cgpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download CG Police DEF Constable 2017-18 PET Select List through the official website.