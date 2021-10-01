CG Police Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 975 Various Posts; Check Direct Link, Details

The Chhattisgarh Police has started the online application procedure for the recruitment of candidates for positions such as Subedar, Sub Inspector, and Platoon Commander. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website - cgpolice.gov.in till October 31st, up to 5.30 PM. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 975 seats.

Candidates must know that having a bachelor's degree from a recognized college or university is compulsory for presenting candidature for CG Police Recruitment 2021. Those who apply must have attained 21 years of age and should not be older than 34, while there are some age relaxations for the reserved category candidates. The application process requires payment of fees, which are categorized on the basis of category. General category students are required to pay Rs 400 as application fees, whereas candidates belonging to the SC/ST category are required to pay Rs 200.

Steps to apply for CG Police recruitment 2021

STEP 1: To apply for CG Police recruitment 2021, go to the official website - cgpolice.gov.in.

STEP 2: Click on the ‘ Notice Board ’ section and select the Apply link for the posts.

’ section and select the Apply link for the posts. STEP 3: Now, click the " Apply " button, and a new page will appear.

" button, and a new page will appear. STEP 4: Select a position, complete the application form, and upload your documents.

STEP 5: To complete the application process, pay the application fee and submit the form.

STEP 6: Download and print the form for future reference.

Chhattisgarh police recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh SI recruitment vacancy details

Post UR SC ST EBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Total Subedar 24 7 19 8 58 Sub-Inspector 242 89 185 81 577 Sub-Inspector (Special branch) 29 8 22 10 29 Platoon Commander 100 29 84 34 247 Sub-Inspector 3 1 1 1 6 Sub-Inspector 1 0 1 1 3 Sub-Inspector 2 0 3 1 6 Sub-Inspector 4 1 3 1 9 Total 405 115 318 137 975

