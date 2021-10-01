CG Police Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 975 Various Posts; Check Direct Link, Details

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Chhattisgarh Police has started the online application procedure for the recruitment of candidates for positions such as Subedar, Sub Inspector, and Platoon Commander. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website - cgpolice.gov.in till October 31st, up to 5.30 PM. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 975 seats.
Candidates must know that having a bachelor's degree from a recognized college or university is compulsory for presenting candidature for CG Police Recruitment 2021. Those who apply must have attained 21 years of age and should not be older than 34, while there are some age relaxations for the reserved category candidates. The application process requires payment of fees, which are categorized on the basis of category. General category students are required to pay Rs 400 as application fees, whereas candidates belonging to the SC/ST category are required to pay Rs 200.
|Post
|UR
|SC
|ST
|EBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
|Total
|Subedar
|24
|7
|19
|8
|58
|Sub-Inspector
|242
|89
|185
|81
|577
|Sub-Inspector (Special branch)
|29
|8
|22
|10
|29
|Platoon Commander
|100
|29
|84
|34
|247
|Sub-Inspector
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Sub-Inspector
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Sub-Inspector
|2
|0
|3
|1
|6
|Sub-Inspector
|4
|1
|3
|1
|9
|Total
|405
|115
|318
|137
|975