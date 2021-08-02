CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021: 15,000 Vacancies In Chhattisgarh Board; See Details

The online application process for Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) Vyapam Teacher Recruitment has commenced. Interested candidates will be soon able to fill the CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment form by visiting the official website of the CGPEB i.e, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. According to the notice issued by Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, the board has an opening for 14,580 posts. Read on to know about the CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021 application process, eligibility and other important details related to the recruitment.

Chhattisgarh teacher recruitment 2021

शिक्षा विभाग के अंतर्गत शिक्षकों की 14 हजार 580 पदों पर सीधी भर्ती के लिए नियुक्ति आदेश जारी किए जाने की सहमति प्रदान कर दी गयी है। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) July 31, 2021

The state government has given its approval to issue appointment orders for direct recruitment of 14, 580 teachers under the school education department after an almost two-year wait. The appointment orders should be issued individually, according to the directive issued by the school education department to the directorate of the public instruction commission. Furthermore, the probation duration and compensation payable during the probation period should be explicitly stated in the employment order, according to the requirements of the finance department.

Check vacancies Details

Teacher (E & T cadre): 4,696 Posts

Assistant Teacher (E & T Cadre): 4,000 Posts

Assistant Teacher (E & T Cadre): 3,177 Posts

Assistant Teacher Science Laboratory (E & T cadre): 1 Posts

Exercise Teachers (E & T Cadre): 745 Posts

Teacher English medium (E cadre): 456 Posts

Assistant Teacher English (E Cadre): 306 Posts

Total Posts14,580 Posts

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGPEB i.e, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in;

Step 2: Click on the link, which reads, 'CGPEB Teacher Recruitment Notification';

Step 3: The candidate will be redirected to the login page;

Step 4: Register on the website with new credentials;

Step 5: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal;

Step 6: Key in the personal and academic details carefully;

Step 7: Upload the required documents including category based certificate;

Step 8: Pay the application fee according to the category;

Step 9: Preview the application form before submitting;

Step 10: Submit the application form and keep it for future reference.

Chhattisgarh teacher recruitment notification

An official statement read, "The State Government has given consent to issue appointment orders for direct recruitment of 14 thousand 580 teachers under the School Education Department. This consent has been given on the basis of the consent received from the Finance Department. An order to this effect has been issued by the Department of School Education from the Ministry here today."

Meanwhile, CG Vyapam conducted an examination for the selection of teachers of various cadres for these positions. On September 30, 2019, and November 22, 2019, the results of the examination were announced. The appointments were to be made on the basis of Vyapam's merit list. However, due to a nationwide shutdown last year to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the finance department gave instructions that the process of appointments in the departments would continue, but that authorization from the finance department would be required before issuing the appointment order.

Picture Credit: PTI