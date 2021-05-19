CGBSE 10th Result 2021: All About Chhattisgarh Class 10th Topper List And Pass Percentage

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the CGBSE 10th result 2021. The result was declared today at 11 am. The students had been eagerly waiting for their CGBSE result for a long time now. The wait is now finally over as the results for class 10 students are out now. A lot of students are curious to know about the CGBSE 10th topper list 2021. Read on to know about the topper list of this year’s result and CGBSE 10th result pass percentage.

CGBSE 10th topper list and pass percentage

The CGBSE class 10 exam was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CGBSE 10th result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of their school assignments and internal assessments. Because of the changed pattern of preparing the result and cancellation of exams, there is no CGBSE 10th topper list 2021 this year. However, the board has passed all the students who had registered in class 10. Therefore, the CGBSE 10th result pass percentage of this year is 100%.

As all students have cleared their class 10 exams based on their internal assignments, as many as 96.81% of the students have secured their places in the first division. A total of 4.61 lakh students had registered themselves for the class 10 exam. This means that a total of 4.46 lakh students has cleared with first division, i.e. more than 60% of marks. A total of 9024 students have passed with 2nd division and only 0.08% of the total 4.61 lakh students have secured the third division. Applications of 6.8k students were rejected for various reasons. The CGBSE 10th result 2021 was declared on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) at www.cgbse.nic.in. Here is a look at how to download the class 10 CGBSE result and a direct link to check the result.

How to check the CGBSE 10th result 2021?

Go to the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) at www.cgbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the CGBSE 10th result 2021 link and click on it.

Enter the required credentials like the roll number as mentioned on the admit card.

Your CGBSE 10th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

For the direct link to check the result, click HERE

CGBSE News

The board has also announced a major decision for all the students. In an official statement, VK Goyal, secretary, CGBSE said “Students who have not achieved the minimum marks required or their assignment work is still pending, such students will be awarded passing marks. A student who is not satisfied with the marks given will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the board exams when the COVID-19 situation improves,”. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and CGBSE news.

