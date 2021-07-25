CGBSE 12th Result 2021 Will Be Declared Today At 12 Noon, Here's How To Check

CGBSE 12th Result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare the Class 12 board exam results. The result will be announced on Sunday, July 25 at 12 noon. State Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam will announce results of more than 2.7 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 board exam. Registered students waiting to check their results can do the same by visiting the official website cgbse.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh Board was one of the few boards in India that conducted Class 12 board exams. The Board did not cancel exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were held in a unique way. Students were given the question papers to answer at home and they later returned the answer sheets to schools.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2021: Official Websites

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2021: How to check

In order to check their score, the students will need the admit cards issued to them by the CGBSE. State Board issued the cards in June when exams were held. The candidates' roll numbers mentioned on the admit cards will be helpful to access the results.

Candidates should visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Click on the link that will read CG Board 12th Result 2021

You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to input details

Enter your exam roll number and all the other required details and click on submit

Your CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Revaluation process

Students can apply for revaluation after the results will be declared. Details regarding the exam will be announced by the Board on its official website. Marksheet and pass certificate of CGBSE board result will be issued to students later. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more details.

CGBSE Result 2020

Last year more than 78.59% of students passed their board exams. It included 82.02% girls and 74.40% boys. The board also declared the class 10 results on May 19, 2021. More than 4.61 lakh students got to see their results.