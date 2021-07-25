CGBSE 12th Result Declared, Here’s Direct Link To Check CGBSE Result 2021

CGBSE 12th Result declared: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared the Class 12 board exam results. The result has been announced on Sunday, July 25 at 12 noon. Chhattisgarh Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam announced the results of around 2.7 lakh students on July 25, 2021. Registered students who appeared for the exams and are waiting to check their results can do check the scorecard by visiting the official website cgbse.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh Board was one of the few boards in the country that did not cancel 12 board exams due to COVID pandemic. Rather students were asked to give the exams. Students were given the question papers to answer at home and they later returned the answer sheets to schools.

Websites to check for results

cgbse.nic.in cg.nic.in.

Official notification reads, "In order to check their score, the students will need the admit cards issued to them by the CGBSE in June when exams were held. The candidates' roll numbers mentioned on the admit cards will be helpful to access the results."

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2021: How to check

Candidates should visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Click on the link that will read CG Board 12th Result 2021

You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to input details

OR here is the DIRECT LINK to download results

Enter your exam roll number and all the other required details and click on submit

Your CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

CGBSE 12th Result: Revaluation process

Students can apply for revaluation if they are not satisfied with the results. Details regarding the exam will be announced by the Board on its official website anytime soon. Marksheet and pass certificate of CGBSE board result will be issued to students later. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more details.