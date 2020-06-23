CGBSE 2020 Results: Here Is How You Can Find Out Your Results Online

Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the results of the 10th Standard and 12th Standard level on the official website of the state’s education portal. The students who have appeared for the exams can log in to cgbse.nic.in. Lakhs of students awaited the results of the 10th standard and 12th standard examination which were conducted between the month of February and March. Read on to learn about CGBSE 2020 results, website and login details for the students.

CGBSE 2020 results

In the previous year, it was reported that over 6 lakh students in the state appeared of the 10th standard and 12th standard examinations. From the total number over 3.88 lakh of them were from the 10th standard board and over 2.66 were for the 12th standard examinations. Out of all the students who appeared in the last year about 68% of them cleared the exams in 10 standards. In the 12 standard cases, over 78% had cleared thee exams.

More about CGBSE 10th result, 12th result

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the state board of Chhatisgarh could not conduct the exams of several subjects. The lockdown was declared as the students were appearing for the exams. CGBSE 2020 delayed the Geography paper and also some optional papers of the higher secondary examinations that are of class 12.

The CGBSE 2020 committee has decided over not conducting the exams but giving internal assessment marks for these papers. If the students are still failing to meet minimum requirements, they will be awarded passing marks. According to the board, no student will be failing in the examinations which were not conducted, all will be passed following the above assessment schemes.

Students can find out the results by following the below steps

The steps are for both the 10th standard students as well as 12th standard students. Log in to the website that is cgbse.nic.in/results.cg.nic.in. You will be directed to the home-page, click on the tab with the title ‘CGBSE 2020 RESULTS’. You will have to type your details related to your course as mentioned in the hall ticket or the admission card. Check for the marks, which will appear once you press enter. Print the results. You can also save e-copy results for future references.

