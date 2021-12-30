Last Updated:

CGBSE Board Exam 2022: Schedule For Class 10, 12 Out, Check Highlights Here

CGBSE Board Exam 2022: The exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 have been released. Candidates can check the same by following steps mentioned below.

CGBSE Board Exam 2022: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released the CGBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 dates. As per the schedule which has been released, class 12 exam will begin from March 2, 2022 and class 10 exams are scheduled to begin from March 3, 2022. All the students who got themselves registered can now check the complete schedule, which has been released on the official website of CGBSE that is, cgbse.nic.in.

Students are hereby informed that the practical exams will be held at the exam centres. The exam timings have not been announced yet and will be intimated through centre heads. Candidates can follow the steps to download the CGBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 date sheet. The important dates have also been mentioned here. 

CGBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022: Check dates

Name of the subject

Date of exam

First Language

March 3, 2021

Second Language

March 5, 2021

Social Science

March 8, 2021

Science

March 10, 2021

Maths

March 15, 2021

Third Language

March 21, 2021

Music, Drawing

March 23, 2021
Painting exam

March 23, 2021

CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022: Check schedule

Name of the subject

Date of exam

First Language

March 2, 2021

Second Language

March 4, 2021

Mathematics

March 7, 2021

History/ Economics

March 9, 2021

Biology/ Industrial Organization

March 11, 2021

Commerce Mathematics

March 14, 2021

Geography

March 16, 2021

Retail Marketing Management

March 22, 2021

Political Science

March 24, 2021

How to download the exam schedule

  • Step 1 - Candidates should go to the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education - cgbse.nic.in.
  • Step 2 - On the homepage, candidates should click on the link “Time Table - High School, Higher Secondary, and Physical Training Patropadhi Main Examination Year 2022”.
  • Step 3 - The CGBSE exam routine 2021-22 will be displayed on screen.
  • Step 4 - Candidates should download CGBSE datesheet 2022 and take a printout for future reference.

Students must follow the instructions and complete schedule mentioned in the CGBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 date sheet. The exam timing is 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students should make sure to reach the examination venue on time to avoid the last-minute hassle. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to get more updates regarding the examination.

