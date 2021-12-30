CGBSE Board Exam 2022: Schedule For Class 10, 12 Out, Check Highlights Here

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
CGBSE Board Exam 2022: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released the CGBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 dates. As per the schedule which has been released, class 12 exam will begin from March 2, 2022 and class 10 exams are scheduled to begin from March 3, 2022. All the students who got themselves registered can now check the complete schedule, which has been released on the official website of CGBSE that is, cgbse.nic.in.
Students are hereby informed that the practical exams will be held at the exam centres. The exam timings have not been announced yet and will be intimated through centre heads. Candidates can follow the steps to download the CGBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 date sheet. The important dates have also been mentioned here.
|
Name of the subject
|
Date of exam
|
First Language
|
March 3, 2021
|
Second Language
|
March 5, 2021
|
Social Science
|
March 8, 2021
|
Science
|
March 10, 2021
|
Maths
|
March 15, 2021
|
Third Language
|
March 21, 2021
|
Music, Drawing
|
March 23, 2021
|Painting exam
|
March 23, 2021
|
Name of the subject
|
Date of exam
|
First Language
|
March 2, 2021
|
Second Language
|
March 4, 2021
|
Mathematics
|
March 7, 2021
|
History/ Economics
|
March 9, 2021
|
Biology/ Industrial Organization
|
March 11, 2021
|
Commerce Mathematics
|
March 14, 2021
|
Geography
|
March 16, 2021
|
Retail Marketing Management
|
March 22, 2021
|
Political Science
|
March 24, 2021
Students must follow the instructions and complete schedule mentioned in the CGBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 date sheet. The exam timing is 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students should make sure to reach the examination venue on time to avoid the last-minute hassle. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to get more updates regarding the examination.