CGBSE Board Exam 2022: Schedule For Class 10, 12 Out, Check Highlights Here

CGBSE Board Exam 2022: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released the CGBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 dates. As per the schedule which has been released, class 12 exam will begin from March 2, 2022 and class 10 exams are scheduled to begin from March 3, 2022. All the students who got themselves registered can now check the complete schedule, which has been released on the official website of CGBSE that is, cgbse.nic.in.

Students are hereby informed that the practical exams will be held at the exam centres. The exam timings have not been announced yet and will be intimated through centre heads. Candidates can follow the steps to download the CGBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 date sheet. The important dates have also been mentioned here.

CGBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022: Check dates

Name of the subject Date of exam First Language March 3, 2021 Second Language March 5, 2021 Social Science March 8, 2021 Science March 10, 2021 Maths March 15, 2021 Third Language March 21, 2021 Music, Drawing March 23, 2021 Painting exam March 23, 2021

CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022: Check schedule

Name of the subject Date of exam First Language March 2, 2021 Second Language March 4, 2021 Mathematics March 7, 2021 History/ Economics March 9, 2021 Biology/ Industrial Organization March 11, 2021 Commerce Mathematics March 14, 2021 Geography March 16, 2021 Retail Marketing Management March 22, 2021 Political Science March 24, 2021

How to download the exam schedule

Step 1 - Candidates should go to the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education - cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, candidates should click on the link “Time Table - High School, Higher Secondary, and Physical Training Patropadhi Main Examination Year 2022”.

Step 3 - The CGBSE exam routine 2021-22 will be displayed on screen.

Step 4 - Candidates should download CGBSE datesheet 2022 and take a printout for future reference.

Students must follow the instructions and complete schedule mentioned in the CGBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 date sheet. The exam timing is 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students should make sure to reach the examination venue on time to avoid the last-minute hassle. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to get more updates regarding the examination.