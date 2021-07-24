CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2021 To Be Declared On July 25; Check Details

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to declare the Class 12 board exam results on Sunday, July 25. As per reports, the CGBSE may declare the result by 12 noon. Students waiting to check their results can visit the official site cgbse.nic.in. The CGBSE Class 12 Results 2021 will be announced online on the official website cgbse.nic.in and results in cg.nic.in.

It may be noted that the CGBSE was one of the few boards in the country that conducted Class 12 board exams and did not cancel them due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, these exams were held in a unique way as the students were given the question papers to answer at home and they later returned the sheets to schools.

The CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Result 2021 will be announced by education minister Premsai Singh Tekam. A total of 2,71,000 students appeared for the Class 12 board exam and are awaiting their results.

In order to check their score, the students will need the admit cards issued to them by the CGBSE in June when exams were held. The candidates' roll numbers mentioned on the admit cards will be helpful to access the results.

How to check CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2021

Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in Click on the link for CG Board 12th Result 2021 A new page will appear with input fields Enter your exam roll number and other required details Verify the details against your exam hall ticket and submit Your CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the mark sheet and take a printout for future reference

In 2020, over 78.59% of students passed their board exams that included 82.02% girls and 74.40% boys. The Chhatisgarh board has also declared the class 10 results on May 19 which saw more than 4.61 lakh students receiving their results.