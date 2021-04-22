CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2021: Class 10 Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Exams Postponed

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2021: In light of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has cancelled the Class 10 board exams and postponed the Class 12 board exams in the state. The CGBSE board exams were scheduled to be held in April-May. As per the official notice released by the board, CGBSE Class 12 board exams will be held later when the situation is conducive for holding exams.

The Chhattisgarh Class 10 board students will be evaluated on the basis of assignments. However, those who are not satisfied with their marks based on the assessment will get an opportunity to appear for the exams later. “Students who have not achieved the minimum marks required or their assignment work is still pending, such students will be awarded passing marks. A student who is not satisfied with the marks given will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the board exams when the COVID-19 situation improves,” VK Goyal, secretary, CGBSE said in an official statement.

The Chhattisgarh government has already promoted students of all the classes, except those from Classes 10 and 12, to the next higher classes without exams in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state government has also ordered to shut the schools for all students except for classes 10 and 12 till further orders.

Board exams postponed/ canceled

Considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, CBSE, ICSE and many state boards have decided to postpone or cancel their board exams. While CBSE, ICSE and some states have cancelled the class 10 board exams and postponed the class 12 exams, some states have postponed both, the class 10th and 12th exams for a later date. The exams will be held when the situation improves.