CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Students Can Write Exam From Home, Check Key Dates Here

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has taken an important decision regarding the class 12 board exam 2021. As per the latest order, the CGBSE class 12 board exams 2021 will be conducted from June 1 to 5. Providing major relief to students, CGBSE has allowed the students to take their class 12 exams from home. The decision has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the CGBSE order, the answer sheet must be submitted at the centre within five days. CGBSE will provide more information and detailed guidelines on conducting the CGBSE class 12 exams. Students are advised to visit the official website - www.cgbse.nic.in for regular updates.

VK Goyal, Chhattisgarh State Board Secretary has said that CGBSE 12th exam 2021 will be conducted but not at the examination centre. Students will be able to take the question paper and answer sheet to their home, write the exam and can return the answer sheet at the centre within 5 days.

CGBSE Class 12 exam from home: Important points to note

Distribution of question paper and answer sheets will begin on June 1. Students can collect the question and submit the answer sheet on or before June 6. Those who fail to submit the answer sheets by the deadline will be marked absent. Students will have to sign the attendance sheet after submitting the answer sheets. The question papers and answer sheets have to be collected and submitted only by the students.

CGBSE Class 10 exam result declared

Chhattisgarh Board has already declared class 10 results on the basis of internal assessment. CGBSE has promoted all students making the pass per cent-100. All 4.6 lakh students have been promoted to the next class as the class 10 exams were cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.