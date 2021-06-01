CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam To Begin Today; Exams To Be Conducted From Home

Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education had decided to conduct class 12th board exam from home. It was announced that from today Tuesday, June1, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct Class 12 board exams. Students will be handed question papers and answer sheets, and they will have five days to submit the answer sheets. Students will take the board exams from the comfort of their own homes.

CGBSE class board exam to begin today

Students who do not submit their answer booklets within the five-day deadline will be declared absent from the exam. While submitting the answer booklets to the examination centres, students will also be required to record their attendance. Answer booklets sent by mail or any other means will not be accepted by the CGBSE. Students have also been encouraged to visit exam centres wearing masks and following social distance guidelines when submitting answer booklets.

Class 12th Admit card

Candidates who have enrolled for the CGBSE class 12 test can obtain their admit card by visiting www.cgbse.nic.in. Class 12 admit cards for the main and vocational exams in 2021 have been released by the board. To obtain the admission card, candidates should follow the instructions provided below.

How to download CGBSE class 12 admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board at www.cgbse.nic.in On the homepage, scroll down to the Notice Board section Click on class 12 or higher secondary exam admit card 2021 link You will be redirected to a new page Click on class 12 main or vocational admit card link Key in your roll number or name and father's name to login Your CGBSE class 12 board exam admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

CGBSE Class 10 exam result declared

On the basis of internal review, the Chhattisgarh Board has already declared class 10 results. CGBSE has promoted all students who had a pass rate of 100 percent or higher. Because the class 10 exams were cancelled owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, all 4.6 lakh students were promoted to the following class.

