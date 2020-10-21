CGBSE Revaluation Result 2020 Released; Check Class 10 & 12 Result On Cgbse.nic.in

Quick links:
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has finally released the CGBSE Revaluation result 2020. The result has been released for the High school and Higher secondary level exam. All the students who had applied for a revaluation can now head to the CGBSE’s official website cgbse.nic.in and check their result. Read on to find out how to check the CGBSE revaluation result 2020.
Students must note that on its official website and results page, the CGBSE has specified that neither the National Informatics Bureau nor the CGBSE is responsible for any error that might occur in the result. The error would be inadvertent and might have crept in the results being published online. Also, the online result cannot act as an original mark sheet and it is only for immediate information of the student.
The CGBSE 2020 had declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results on June 23, 2020. In wake of the pandemic, the Chhattisgarh Education board decided to promote candidates from classes 1 to 9 without any examination. The decision was made to ensure the safety of students, parents and the educational staff.