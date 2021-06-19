CGPSC Mains Exam 2021 To Be Held In July, State Service Main Exam Schedule Released

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) State Service Main Exam 2021 will be held in the month of July. CGPSC has released the detailed schedule for conducting the main exam. Candidates who have cleared the CGPSC state service prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam.

CGPSC State Services main exam date

As per the schedule, the CGPSC mains exam will be held on July 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice and exam schedule on the official website. Candidates must visit the website- psc.cg.gov.in.

Earlier, the CGPSC Main exam was scheduled to be held on June 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2021. The exam was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, the exam will begin on July 26. The CGPSC mains exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon. The second shift of the exam will begin at 2 pm and go on till 5 pm. On July 29, the exam will be held in a single shift.

CGPSC Mains Admit Card

The CGPSC Mains admit card will be released on July 15, 2021. Candidates will be able to download their e-admit cards from the official website of CGPSC. The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up 175 vacancies in the state services. The notification was released in the month of November 2020.

CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2021: Time Table